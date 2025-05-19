Trae Young Jabs Knicks Fans in Praising Thunder Crowd
Viewing the NBA postseason from home, Trae Young made another attempt to take down the New York Knicks.
The volume generated by Oklahoma City Thunder fans, produced as their team built a sizable halftime lead on the Denver Nuggets in their Western Conference semifinal finale, had Young talking, claiming that the OKC took the postseason more seriously than their New York counterparts.
"Hot take but not..." the Atlanta Hawks instigator declared in an X post. "OKC fans are louder than Knick fans. Happy Sunday!"
Young certainly knows how loud Knicks fans can get, as the Madison Square Garden faithful have saved some of their harshest words for him since the infamous 2021 playoff get-together in the opening round. Young refreshed the animosity in a December victory at Madison Square Garden, when he pretended to roll dice on the Knicks' center court logo in reference to the Las Vegas trip the Hawks earned in the NBA Cup knockout round.
Of course, there's a reason why Young is able to freely post on X during the conference final round: his Hawks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Play-In round, dropping both the opening game against the Orlando Magic before they were officially ousted in the latter portion with a loss to the 10th-ranked Miami Heat.
Young's Hawks have, in fact, not won a single playoff series since that 2021 postseason visit, which saw them best the Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers before bowing out to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks. Atlanta has endured consecutive losses in the Play-In Tournament since and didn't even have the comfort of an NBA Cup triumph to console them.
Knicks fans, of course, are well-known for their jubilant celebrations, as the largest one to date was staged on Friday night: not only did the Knicks bash the rival Boston Celtics by a 119-81 final, they also secured their first Eastern Conference Finals showing in a quarter-century, which has them squaring off against the Indiana Pacers.
