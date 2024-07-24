Knicks Extension Gives Tom Thibodeau Last Laugh
Now stationed on the New York Knicks' bench through 2028, Tom Thibodeau is officially on pace to stage a literal reenactment of the Roaring Twenties.
Observers will note that Thibodeau, stoic to a fault and capable of drastic lineup shifts without so much as a blink, doesn't hold a candle to either century's culture-shifters, be it the flappers or streamers. Sure, he can get animated when the Knicks endure a bad call but the relative serenity is almost Bill Belichick-ian in nature ... beyond, alas for New Yorkers, the requisite championship hardware.
But Thibodeau has been granted a few more major opportunities to get that elusive ring: per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thibodeau has inked a three-year extension with the Knicks, one destined to keep him in Madison Square Garden's courtside seating through the latter stages of the decade. Thibodeau was already the first Knicks to make his fifth tour since Jeff Van Gundy at the turn of the century ... but no New York boss has made it to an eighth since the legendary Red Holzman.
While Thibodeau undeniably holds a new sense of responsibility, there's also a sense of a last laugh gained with this new extension.
Like anyone in charge of a New York helm, Thibodeau has mastered the art of going viral for both the right and wrong reasons: this is the coach willing to shorten a healthy rotation and eschew prospects if it means even the slightest advantage in the final minutes.
Thibodeau has made sure that prior accomplishments (Evan Fournier, Kemba Walker), raw potential (Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin), or even familiarity (Derrick Rose) have gotten in the way of a winning five and it has garnered his share of critics.
Thibodeau isn't often referred to as a developer, often making his living through motivation, limit-pushing, and defense ... all seemingly lost arts in an Association defined by top 10 plays and scoreboards that resemble pinball machines.
Yet, it's all working and Thibodeau's laughing his way to the bank.
For the time being, Thibodeau has found the perfect brand of mute button: winning and even a pinch of self-deprecation. The accomplished sideline staple has proven well-capable of learning new tricks, namely how to best handle the pressure of New York and stave off any major threats before they get out of hand: consider, for example, that the Knicks have only three losing streaks that have hit five since Thibodeau took over...none in the past two seasons.
Thibodeau has also allowed himself to crack a few smiles to that end, offering subtle jabs to those who try to yank his cards away from his chest or letting a few one-liners off on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's podcast. It's perhaps a combo that has endeared Thibodeau to his proteges, one that has forged a trust despite engaging in some changes others would view as controversial.
Time will tell if this is the final contract for the 66-year-old Thibodeau, but such an approach has afforded him a chance to extend his career and carry on gracefully toward the potential end. Aging title chasers often end their pursuits on sour notes ... look no further than the end of, say, Don Nelson and Hubie Brown's respective eras. For all the critics Thibodeau has gathered throughout his career, ending it with a smirk might be his greatest coup yet.
Soon enough, though, nobody beyond Manhattan might find it very funny.
