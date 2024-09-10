Knicks Fans Send Vicious Chants to Joel Embid
Joel Embiid has made a lasting impression on New York Knicks fans ... just not, perhaps, the one he was hoping for.
It's been over four months since Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers did battle in the opening round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs but Knicks fans gathered in Central Park for a live recording of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's "Roommates Show" made it clear that their feelings on the 2023 MVP haven't changed.
Chants of "F*** Embiid" were prevalent throughout the evening and the official social media accounts of the "Roommates Show" captured an instant where they were met with silent approval by Hart, who raised his hand up as they made their declaration.
Central Park was no place for a fan of the Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals on Saturday: in addition to the anti-Embiid sentiments, mentions of the Brooklyn Nets, the former employer of new Knicks star Mikal Bridges, drew boos despite the relative urgings of the newest Villanova Wildcat in the Manhattan fold.
Embiid didn't exactly do much to help his reputation during the six-game series, which proved to be one of the most exciting on the 2024 NBA bracket. The 30-year-old drew metropolitan jeers for his overly physical play, particularly an instance where he pulled down Knicks center Mitchell Robinson down by his ankles during Game 3 of the best-of-seven set.
Philadelphia has made several major moves in an attempt to surround Embiid with further firepower to defeat the Knicks and other Eastern contenders: the 76ers brought former Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George into the fold as well as strong role pieces like Andre Drummond and Caleb Martin.
The Knicks and 76ers are due for four meetings in the upcoming regular season, the first landing on Nov. 12 as part of group play for the NBA Cup in-season competition.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!