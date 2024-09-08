Knicks Stars Almost Bailed on 'Roommates' Podcast
The New York Knicks' "Roommates" nearly evicted themselves before they ever took up residence.
In addition to their antics on Madison Square Garden hardwood, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have earned rave reviews for the "Roommates Show" podcast, a web series inspired by their time rooming together at Villanova University. Together with mutual friend, co-host, and entrepreneur Matt Hillman, the duo has welcomed in a variety of guests and created countless viral moments
The buzzer nearly sounded on "Roommates" before tip-off as they discussed Hart's original arrival to the Knicks in 2023 along with special guest Eli Manning, the pressure of performing in New York almost inspired the two to kill the possession.
"We knew the pod was a thing," Brunson recalled. "We knew about it and I think we had a run where we weren't playing as well. So me and Josh contemplated like, yo, we shouldn't do this ... I think we were on a three or four-game losing streak when we started the podcast."
The first episode of the "Roommates Show" debuted on Feb. 8, the same day an injury-riddled Knicks team dropped a 122-108 decision to the Dallas Mavericks. That began a streak of four consecutive losses and a stretch of nine defeats over the next 13,
But, amidst positive reviews for their program, Brunson and Hart helped the Knicks pull it together for a playoff run: New York won 13 of its final 18 games and reached both 50 victories and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket for the first time in over a decade.
"People were like stop the podcast, stop the podcast," Brunson recalled. "We were just like you know what? We've got to do what we got to do. It turned out to be a hit both on and off the court."
Brunson and Hart are set to embark on one of their biggest endeavors yet, as they'll host the Roommates Show Block Party in Central Park on Saturday evening. Stephon Marbury and Mikal Bridges, respective past and future Knicks stars, are set to grace the stage, as is "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star JB Smoove.
