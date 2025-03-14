Knicks Figuring It Out Without Jalen Brunson
The New York Knicks are adjusting to life without star point guard Jalen Brunson, who sprained his ankle against the Los Angeles Lakers on Mar. 6.
The Knicks have played in three games since losing Brunson to injury, and they have found some success, winning the last two contests against the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.
CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger pointed out New York's strides in the last two games.
"Scoring has been a bit of an issue without Jalen Brunson (except against the Kings), but the Knicks have won two straight after Wednesday night's thriller against the Blazers was capped by Mikal Bridges' game-winning 3-pointer," Ward-Henninger writes.
"It saved Josh Hart some embarrassment, as his inbound violation on the previous possession led to a go-ahead three-point play by Deni Avdija. Those Nova guys really stick together."
Things have been far from perfect for the Knicks. Even though New York cruised to a comfortable win against Sacramento, the victory against Portland didn't come easy, squeaking out a 114-113 triumph over the Blazers.
Portland was also not playing at 100 percent itself as Jerami Grant did not play due to an injury. On paper, the Knicks should have won that game by double digits, but without Brunson, New York wasn't as strong.
The main key for the Knicks as the season comes to a close is to get Brunson healthy. The wins can come or the team can go on a big losing streak; it doesn't matter. If the Knicks want to win in the playoffs, they need Brunson, because even though they are figuring things out to beat Sacramento and Portland, the team will need a little bit more if it wants to come out on top against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
