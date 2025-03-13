Knicks Survive Pesky Portland With Mikal Bridges Winner
At the center of a potential minutes controversy, Mikal Bridges came through for the New York Knicks at the perfect time in the wee hours of Thursday morning.
Bridges' game-winning, buzzer-beating three-point saved the Knicks from embarassment in the Pacific Northwest, as it allowed New York to steal a 114-113 overtime decision from the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. It was the last of a game-best 33 points for Bridges, who perhaps posted the perfect tribute to injured point Jalen Brunson with his clutch antics.
Bridges' winner, which left no time on the final game clock, was the first of its kind in Knicks history since 2022, when RJ Barrett launched a similar shot against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.
Wednesday's game featured 42 lead changes, the most in a single NBA game so far this season. Bridges' heroic heave provided the last and allowed the Knicks (42-23) to even things up at two apiece on their ongoing Western road trip.
The Knicks' five-game road trip concludes on Saturday when they face a rematch with the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
