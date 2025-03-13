Mikal Bridges Asks Knicks Coach to Play Starters Less
If any New York Knick has earned some PTO, it's Mikal Bridges, and it sounds like he's angling to use it.
The NBA's active iron man called for the Knicks' reserves to get their on-floor due in a report from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, revealing that he spoke with head coach Tom Thibodeau about a potential adjustment in minutes distribution.
“Sometimes it’s not fun on the body,” Bridges said, per Bondy. “You’ll want that as a coach but also talked to him a little bit knowing that we’ve got a good enough team where our bench guys can come in and we don’t need to play 48 (minutes), 47."
“We’ve got a lot of good guys on this team that can take away minutes, which helps the defense, helps the offense, helps tired bodies being out there and giving up all these points. It helps just keeping fresh bodies out there.”
That makes Bridges, best-known for not taking a day off in his 538-game NBA career to date, the latest to chime in on the never-ending workload debate that frequently follows Thibodeau. Entering Wednesday night play, Bridges remains the NBA's steadfast leader in total minutes at 2,420. He is tied for first with teammate Josh Hart on the minutes per game list at 37.8 each. All five of the Knicks' regular starters appear in the top 23 of that department.
Even with Jalen Brunson injured, the Knicks continue to employ around eight men in their primary rotation. Miles McBride has replaced Brunson in the starting five while Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet continue to serve as the first men off the bench. Rounding things out is Mitchell Robinson, the tenured center who missed the first 58 games of the year.
“I think [Thibodeau is] not arguing about it. Sometimes I think he just gets in his ways and he gets locked in. He just wants to keep the guy out there,” Bridges told Bondy. “Sometimes you’ve got to tell him, like Landry (Shamet), for example or somebody, keep him out there, they’re playing well.”
Hearing this come from Bridges will only amplify the discussion around the Knicks' workload inventory: for all his issues in his first year with the Knicks, Bridges has maintained his sterling longevity. By playing in his 538th game on Monday in Sacramento, Bridges now holds the 10th-longest streak in NBA history, passing Derek Fisher.
But, while Bridges has show that he theoretically could stretch the limits of physical capabilities, doesn't mean he necessarily should.
“I think it’s something you never really get used to,” Bridges said, per Bondy. “Your body is going to feel how it is every year. But I’ve been a part of it for a while, knowing how to take care of my body through those situations and just trying to do as much as I can.”
