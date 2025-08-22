Knicks Forwards Fighting for Two-Way Spots
The New York Knicks have three vacant two-way spots on the roster, but there are a few candidates that could make sense for the team.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III listed three players that could fill in those holes for the Knicks.
"I wouldn’t be surprised if New York ended up signing second-round pick Mohamed Diawara to one of its three two-way spots. I’ve heard rumblings of that potentially happening since summer league," Edwards wrote.
"After that, Kevin McCullar could return in one of the other two-way spots. It is my understanding, after talking to several people around the league, that McCullar isn’t eligible for the second-round exception slot on the main roster because he has one year of service. That spot has to go to someone who hasn’t had an NBA contract, and McCullar played last season on a two-way deal. For McCullar to make the main roster, the Knicks would have to sign him using their veteran minimum slot or make a trade to open up another space. I don’t see the former happening."
"For the third spot, someone like Dink Pate could make sense for New York."
The Knicks will likely have all three of their two-way players in Westchester for most of the season since none of them will see a considerable amount of minutes for a contender in the NBA.
Diawara wasn't a guarantee to even come over to the NBA after he was chosen by the Knicks in the second round of the draft. However, the French forward opted to leave Europe for a shot at the NBA, so the Knicks will have him on the roster in some capacity. A two-way spot could be the best path forward for him to develop.
McCullar was one of the team's second-round picks last season, but he was injured for most of the 2024-25 campaign. He showed out in the Summer League, proving he has some talent worth developing, so the Knicks could continue to foster that growth.
As for Pate, he has spent the past two seasons in the G League and he's still just 19 years old. He could benefit from another year or two to develop.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!