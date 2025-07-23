All Knicks

Knicks Front Office Among NBA's Best

The New York Knicks front office is one of the best in the NBA.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson looks to drive past Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks front office has been unafraid of big moves.

They traded for OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in the past two seasons and fired Tom Thibodeau despite advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn ranked all 30 NBA front offices and the Knicks came in at No. 6.

"Jalen Brunson is the son of Leon Rose's first client as an agent. Mikal Bridges was Brunson's college teammate. Karl-Anthony Towns was also a Rose client. OG Anunoby is represented by Rose's son, Sam Rose," Quinn wrote.

"The Knicks have largely succeeded by adding players who are either represented by CAA or attended Villanova. That strategy has worked for them, but it probably isn't sustainable, and given the price they paid for Bridges and the disappointing individual season he gave them, it was fair to start to question it a little bit."

"Thibodeau, also a CAA client, was hired on this principle, but he was fired on merit. The Knicks have to be willing to make hard choices if they're going to take that last, critical leap, and they've shown thus far that they are willing to."

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder were the only teams that ranked higher than the Knicks.

The Knicks are cognizant of the fact that the NBA is predicated on relationships and that affects a lot of what goes on in free agency. However, they are also aware of their position as a franchise and how close they are about winning a title. Therefore, some business decisions need to be made.

If the Knicks can continue to operate in this way, they should get closer to their goal of winning a championship.

