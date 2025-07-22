Former Pelicans Guard Could Intrigue Knicks
The New York Knicks have a few roster spots open for the upcoming season that they can use on a veteran or two to shore up the end of the depth chart.
However, the Knicks could also sign a younger player that could learn behind the veterans in hopes of unlocking even more potential.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz listed former New Orleans Pelicans guard Brandon Boston Jr. as one of the best free agents left on the open market.
"Brandon Boston Jr. has largely flown under the radar in his first four NBA seasons, yet is going to be a sneaky-good pickup for whatever team lands his services in free agency," Swartz wrote.
"The 23-year-old took advantage of some injuries to the New Orleans Pelicans last season, averaging 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 10 starts. He has really good size for a shooting guard at 6'7" with a high release point on his jumpers."
"... Boston can function as an isolation scorer but was good in a spot-up role as well. While he only made 26.8 percent of his pull-up threes last season, Boston did connect on an impressive 41.0 percent of his catch-and-shoot attempts."
Boston may prefer to join a team that gives him more of an opportunity to contribute as a rotation player, but given how much time has passed in free agency, he may not have much of a choice.
Boston wouldn't be considered one of New York's top rotation players, but he could emerge into someone that the team takes a flier on in the middle of the season for some spot-up minutes in case Jordan Clarkson or Miles McBride get injured.
Boston would, in a sense, be a younger version of what Landry Shamet was for the Knicks last season. If he can fill that role, he could be a strong fit for the Knicks.
