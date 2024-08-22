Knicks Front Office Staffer Honored
The New York Knicks have a front office that rivals some of the best in all of sports, but they consist of many people who don't get a ton of recognition for the work they do.
Usually players like Jalen Brunson are viewed for the credit of the team, and rightfully so. However, Brunson and the Knicks players aren't fully responsible for the success of the organization. Other people are behind the scenes making sure the Knicks are set up for success, including vice president of basketball and strategic planning Brock Aller.
Aller, 39, was named by The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov as one of their 40 under 40 list for young coaches, executives, managers and influencers.
"Aller has been a key figure in the Knicks front office as it resurrected a long-stumbling franchise," Vornukov writes. "New York has become one of the smarter organizations in the league since Leon Rose took over as president and Aller has been seen as a key reason behind some shrewd moves. Aller was with the Cleveland Cavaliers before his stint in New York. In Cleveland, he earned the admiration of then-GM David Griffin, who called Aller 'a diabolical genius from a cap standpoint.'”
According to his LinkedIn, Aller joined the New York Knicks in 2020 after 15 years with the Cavs, where he helped usher in four consecutive Eastern Conference championships in the basketball operations department from 2015-18, including an NBA Finals victory in 2016 in the historic seven-game series against the Golden State Warriors where Cleveland overcame a 3-1 deficit to win.
With the help of Aller, the Knicks hope that they can experience that kind of success someday. And with the moves the front office is making, New York is certainly closer to that goal now than when Aller first arrived with the Knicks.
