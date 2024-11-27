Knicks G League Update: Top Performers This Season
As the New York Knicks' season continues, their G League affiliate has also tipped off its 2024-25 campaign. The Westchester Knicks have started the season 4-2, playing in the Tip-Off Tournament against the Long Island Nets, Maine Celtics, and Delaware Blue Coats. Who are the best statistical players on the Knicks' G League squad?
The top performer in Westchester has been T.J. Warren, who signed an Exhibit 10 contract with New York in October. After being waived, he was picked up by the Knicks' G League affiliate and has been the team's best player ever since.
Warren is averaging 26.3 points and 7.5 rebounds on 49.2% shooting, proving he could still be an NBA player. He most recently poured in 31 points in Westchester's loss to Delaware.
The Knicks also have a group of four 24-to-26-year-old players who have been impressive thus far. Moses Brown, the team's starting center, is averaging 18.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 2.3 blocks through four games. He has been a force on both sides of the floor, and if Brown can keep it up, New York could give him a look in the NBA amid backup center Mitchell Robinson's absence.
Chuma Okeke also signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Knicks earlier this year but has taken advantage of his time in the G League. With Westchester, Okeke is averaging 17.2 points and 9.7 rebounds on an impressive 56.0% shooting from the field.
The top three-point shooter on this squad is without a doubt Alex O'Connell played five years in college between Duke and Creighton. In his final season at Creighton, O'Connell averaged 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists which helped him get to the G League.
With Westchester, O'Connell is averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steals on an incredible 43.8% from three. Just over half of his shots have come from three, but he's been effective.
The Knicks' G League squad will continue the Tip-Off Tournament against the Capital City Go-Go on Friday, Nov. 29 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The team with the best winning percentage in the East Region will move on to play for the tournament championship in the NBA G League Winter Showcase.
