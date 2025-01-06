Knicks G Leaguers Among Top 10-Day Deal Candidates
Christmas Day has come and gone but there's a new holiday that the New York Knicks and their NBA brethren have counted down towards.
Starting on Sunday, Jan. 5, NBA teams are allowed to sign 10-day contracts, which should open up the playing field for G Leaguers who made an impression over the first half of their season that culminated in the Winter Showcase in Orlando two weeks ago.
The Knicks' developmental club in Westchesterw took home the in-season title for the second consecutive season, topping the Miami Heat's affiliate from Sioux Falls. Two members of that championship trek were named on a list of prime 10-day contract candidates compiled by Keith Smith of Spotrac.
The first is an obvious choice as Westchester continues to boast the services of previous Orlando hero T.J. Warren. Best-known for Indiana-based breakout in the 2019-20 season continuation in the Walt Disney World bubble, Warren is averaging 24.9 points on over 51 percent shooting in 17 appearances for Westchester this season. He's also third among Westchester regulars in rebounds per game at 6.8.
"Warren is way overqualified for the G League," Smith said of Warren, chosen 14th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2014 draft. "He’s scoring with relative ease at the minor league level. The good news is that he looks healthy. That’s what has kept Warren off NBA rosters the last few seasons. When a team needs a forward who can score, they’d do well to give Warren a look."
Warren played 11 games next to Karl-Anthony Towns last season when the two repped the Minnesota Timberwolves. He appeared in three preseason games for the Knicks, averaging 5.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in just under 10 minutes a showing.
One of the names Warren is trailing in the rebounding department is Moses Brown, a New York City native and Archbishop Malloy alum. Brown is averaging a double-double at 14.6 points and 11.7 boards in 14 appearances for White Plains.
"In the G League, he’s one of the best rebounders and rim protectors in the league." Smith said of Brown. "Brown uses his size to dominate on the interior. That’s come together in flashes in the NBA. Look for an NBA team to bet on Brown being the classic late-bloomer center with another shot in the big league."
Brown went undrafted out of UCLA in 2019 but has 159 NBA games to his names between Portland, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Portland, and Indiana. That includes a nine-game stint with the Pacers earlier this season, which saw him average 3.2 points and 1.4 rebounds.
Other metropolitan representation on Smith's list includes Dennis Smith Jr., one of the Knicks' yields from the 2019 trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas. Smith, who spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets, is currently stationed with the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee's G League affiliate) but has not appeared in a game this season.
With one spot open on their active roster, the Knicks are able to sign a player to a 10-day deal if they desire.
