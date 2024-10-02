Knicks Sign Former First Round Pick
"'Nova Knicks" is so last year, but "Manhattan Minnesotans" probably doesn't roll off the tongue as well.
Per SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley, New York will sign veteran forward T.J. Warren to an Exhibit 10 contract, a one-year minimum salary deal that can be converted to a two-way. The move comes shortly after the Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves made their high-profile deal for Karl-Anthony Towns official.
Ironically enough, Warren spent his most recent NBA minutes in Minnesota, where he played 11 games after signing a rest-of-season deal after a couple of 10-day signings. In that span, Warren averaged 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds and later made three playoff appearances during the Timberwolves' run to the Western Conference Finals.
The 31-year-old Warren previously entered the Association as the 14th pick of the 2014 draft out of North Carolina State. He spent two stints with the Suns, including his first five seasons before he moved to Indiana and Brooklyn. The latter sent Warren back to Phoenix during the 2023 trade deadline, ironically acquiring fellow Knicks newcomer Mikal Bridges.
In basketball lore, Warren is perhaps best-known for an unexpected 53-point outing as a member of the Indiana Pacers in the Walt Disney World bubble during the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. It was the third-best tally in franchise history and part of a six-game effort that saw him average 31 points and 6.3 rebounds near the Magic Kingdom.
With the Knicks' depth somewhat lacking after the costly, if not exhilarating, trade for Towns, Warren will have a chance to make an impact, particularly when it comes to spelling Josh Hart, who is widely expected to help fill Julius Randle's duties after he was shipped to Minneapolis.
Warren will likely get some time during the Knicks' preseason slate, which tips off on Sunday evening against the Charlotte Hornets (5 p.m. ET, MSG).
