Knicks' Game 4 Comeback Different From The Rest
The New York Knicks followed a familiar script to come out on top of Game 4 in their series against the Boston Celtics.
Despite trailing by double digits early, the Knicks were able to overcome the deficit and come out on top, taking a 3-1 series lead against the Celtics going into a potential clincher in Game 5 at TD Garden.
The Athletic insider Fred Katz notes that the game trajectory may have been similar, but the vibe around the matchup was a bit different.
"In letting go of 20-point leads to begin the series, the Celtics seemed at fault. They took poor shots, and they missed them. The offense went stagnant. That wasn’t the case on Monday," Katz wrote.
"Tatum, before his injury, drilled tough shot after tough shot. Boston threw the kitchen sink at Brunson. It didn’t matter. This game was not a Celtics letdown; it was a Knicks comeback."
"Brunson took over in the second half, cruising to 26 points over the final two quarters. Anunoby hit timely shots. Towns played tough defense, switching onto Tatum and feasting on the boards, as did Mitchell Robinson. This was the best basketball the Knicks have played all postseason," Katz continued.
"And now, they are one win away from their first conference-finals appearance in a quarter of a century."
The Knicks had their best offensive performance of the playoffs so far, topping 110 points for the first time against the Celtics in the series. The way in which the Knicks won should have the team hopeful for what can come in the rest of the series.
The Knicks now find themselves with a commanding 3-1 series lead, which puts them just one win away from their first Eastern Conference Finals trip in 25 years.
