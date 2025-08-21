Which Knicks Games Will Be Hardest?
The New York Knicks are dissecting their schedule and figuring out which games matter more in the long run.
For a contender like the Knicks, Game 1 has just as much weight as Game 82 and some matchups will be more difficult to win than others. Here's a look at New York's most difficult game each month:
Oct. 22 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
The first game of the year gets the Knicks season started off with a bang. Facing an NBA Finals contender in the Cavs at home on the start of the season should be a tough task for the Knicks.
They will need to be on their A-game to beat the Cavs, who went 4-0 against the Knicks last season.
Nov. 12 vs. Orlando Magic
The first back-to-back of the season pits the Knicks against the upstart Magic at Madison Square Garden. The Magic project to be one of the teams on the rise in the Eastern Conference, so the game presents a big challenge for the Knicks.
Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane should form one of the league's top trios.
Dec. 23 at Minnesota Timberwolves
The Knicks and Wolves have formed a bit of a rivalry since their Karl-Anthony Towns trade back in September of last year.
Now in the second season since the trade, the Wolves should be keen to beat the Knicks in front of their home fans.
Jan. 15 at Golden State Warriors
The Warriors will be the Knicks' opponent on the second night of a back-to-back with the Sacramento Kings on the opposing end the game before.
The game against the Warriors will be the last of a four-game west coast road trip, so the Knicks will have tired legs while facing off against Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
Feb. 4 vs. Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are retooling for the upcoming season, where they project to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference.
It's one of the final games before the All-Star break for the Knicks, which could be a vulnerable time for them.
Mar. 29 at Oklahoma City Thunder
The Knicks take their annual trip to see the defending champions in late March. They may get lucky if the Thunder have already wrapped up homecourt advantage in the West, but the game could be a big challenge if they are at full strength.
Apr. 9 vs. Boston Celtics
I nearly put the Mar. 31 contest on the road against the Houston Rockets here, but that wouldn't be in spirit of the exercise. The Celtics are the only 2025 playoff team on the Knicks schedule in April, so that ends up as the default answer for the final month of the season.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!