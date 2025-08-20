All Knicks

Knicks Have Gauntlet to Open Season

The New York Knicks have a tough three-game stretch when the season begins.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart brings the ball up court against Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart brings the ball up court against Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are keeping an eye on the first part of their schedule while they get ready to prepare for the season ahead.

The schedule-makers didn't make it easy on the Knicks to start the year, giving them home matchups against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics before taking a trip to South Beach to visit the Miami Heat.

"The Knicks start things off with the first ESPN game of the season (when the Knicks host the Cavs on Oct. 22) and the first Prime Video game ever (when the Knicks host the Celtics on Oct. 24)," NBA.com wrote.

"New York (51-31) finished the 2024-25 season ranked third in the East behind Cleveland (64-18) and Boston (61-21) and now opens the 2025-26 season against those two squads, including a 2025 East Semifinals rematch with the Celtics before the Knicks hit the road to visit the rival Heat to close out its opening week."

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart grabs a rebound as he is fouled by Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart grabs a rebound as he is fouled by Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Knicks Get Three Tough Games to Start Season

The Knicks are starting off the year hot with a difficult three-game stretch against some of the top competition in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs are viewed as one of the favorites in the East after winning 64 games last season. Their game to open the season could be the Eastern Conference Finals series in May.

Things don't get easier for the Knicks when the Celtics come to town for revenge after they lost in the second round of the playoffs back in May. The Celtics may not have Jayson Tatum on the floor as he is recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in the series against the Knicks, but Boston still boasts a lethal lineup that features a few pieces from the 2024 NBA championship roster.

While the Heat aren't as hot as they used to be, they still have several players from their Finals runs in 2020 and 2023, including Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. The Heat are still not a team the Knicks should underestimate, especially for their home opener at the Kaseya Center.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News