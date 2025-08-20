Knicks Have Gauntlet to Open Season
The New York Knicks are keeping an eye on the first part of their schedule while they get ready to prepare for the season ahead.
The schedule-makers didn't make it easy on the Knicks to start the year, giving them home matchups against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics before taking a trip to South Beach to visit the Miami Heat.
"The Knicks start things off with the first ESPN game of the season (when the Knicks host the Cavs on Oct. 22) and the first Prime Video game ever (when the Knicks host the Celtics on Oct. 24)," NBA.com wrote.
"New York (51-31) finished the 2024-25 season ranked third in the East behind Cleveland (64-18) and Boston (61-21) and now opens the 2025-26 season against those two squads, including a 2025 East Semifinals rematch with the Celtics before the Knicks hit the road to visit the rival Heat to close out its opening week."
Knicks Get Three Tough Games to Start Season
The Knicks are starting off the year hot with a difficult three-game stretch against some of the top competition in the Eastern Conference.
The Cavs are viewed as one of the favorites in the East after winning 64 games last season. Their game to open the season could be the Eastern Conference Finals series in May.
Things don't get easier for the Knicks when the Celtics come to town for revenge after they lost in the second round of the playoffs back in May. The Celtics may not have Jayson Tatum on the floor as he is recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in the series against the Knicks, but Boston still boasts a lethal lineup that features a few pieces from the 2024 NBA championship roster.
While the Heat aren't as hot as they used to be, they still have several players from their Finals runs in 2020 and 2023, including Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. The Heat are still not a team the Knicks should underestimate, especially for their home opener at the Kaseya Center.
