Knicks Stars React to Ugly First Quarter Against Warriors

The New York Knicks came back from 21 points down to beat the Golden State Warriors 110-107 at Madison Square Garden.

It was the Knicks' third straight win, but the way they got there left Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns with a lot to answer for after the game.

Both players spoke to SNY's Knicks Videos after the win, and neither sugarcoated what went wrong.

The Warriors came in without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and most of their rotation, yet still built a massive first-quarter lead. For a team with playoff ambitions, that is not something you can keep explaining away with a comeback.

Brunson agreed with head coach Mike Brown's concerns without hesitation.

"I agree with him, I haven't been at my best at the start of the games," he said.

That is notable because Brunson has been in a bit of a rough personal stretch lately, and owning it is the first step.

When pushed on what specifically needs to change, he did not dance around it.

"It's time to be ready to go. Can't ease into games, no matter who's on the court," Brunson said.

"We haven't been our best at the start of games...we've got to be ready to go. Can't ease into games."



- Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/Pbp5iJBs5b — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 16, 2026

He also put the stakes plainly. "We play better from the start. We don't have to play catch up. And so, it's definitely something that we need to get better at. And it has to be our focus."

Towns was just as direct. When asked what he saw in the first quarter that let things spiral, he kept it brutally honest.

"I was getting whooped up, for real. But you know it's not a recipe to win," he said.

To his credit, he did acknowledge how the team flipped the script.

"We found a way to realign ourselves and get back on track and put ourselves back in the game and give ourselves a chance to win. And we did a great job of winning the game today," Towns added.

On what they need to do differently, Towns made it sound simple. "Don't play like that. Yeah, I think it's pretty simple."

Karl-Anthony Towns says the Knicks got "whooped up" in the first quarter tonight against the Warriors



On how they can be more effective: "Don't play like that" pic.twitter.com/2wVAt7dgT9 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 16, 2026

Brunson finished with 30 points and nine assists. Towns put up 17 points and 12 rebounds. The numbers looked fine in the box score. The first quarter did not. And with three winnable games coming up, the Knicks now have a real chance to prove the slow starts are fixable.

Can the Knicks Fix Their Slow Starts Before the Pacers Nets and Wizards Games

Mar 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guards Brandin Podziemski (2) and Pat Spencer (61) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The good news is the schedule sets them up perfectly. The Knicks host the Indiana Pacers next, then travel to the Brooklyn Nets, and return home to face the Washington Wizards. Three bottom-feeders, all in a row.

The Pacers are the ones worth watching closely. They have the league's worst record, but they already beat New York once this season and pushed them hard just days ago in Indianapolis. Spot them a big first-quarter lead, and that game gets uncomfortable fast.

The Nets and Wizards look easier on paper, but the Knicks just dug a 21-point hole against a Warriors team missing most of their roster, and nearly gave one away against the Jazz, too. No opponent is truly safe when you spend the first quarter playing catch-up.

Brunson and Towns both said the right things after the win. The next three games are the easiest stretch New York will see before the postseason. If the slow starts continue even now, that is when the real concern begins.

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