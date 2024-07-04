All Knicks

Knicks Get Grade for OG Anunoby Deal

The New York Knicks don't have a full house of support for signing OG Anunoby.

Jeremy Brener

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks are a little more than a week removed from signing small forward OG Anunoby to a five-year deal worth $212.5 million.

The contract makes him the highest-paid player for the Knicks as they truly begin to take their ascent towards becoming a contender not just in the Eastern Conference, but for the NBA title in 2025.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley graded the Anunoby signing, and while there are some good parts about the move, there are some drawbacks, which is why he eventually awarded the Knicks with a "B-".

"There are ways that this investment could go awry. There are reasons to worry how this contract could look during the final few years, as Anunoby is about to celebrate his 27th birthday and could've exited his prime before this agreement is up," Buckley writes. "Still, you can see the thought process behind what the 'Bockers were doing. All roads out of the East run through the Boston Celtics until proven otherwise, and the Knicks might have the depth and perimeter defense needed to present the biggest challenge to the reigning champions of any club in the conference."

Considering the fact that the Knicks traded away RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to acquire Anunoby on Dec. 30 put New York in a position to where it had to get a deal done because the team had already surrendered two big assets for him.

On top of that, the Knicks were clearly better when Anunoby was on the floor. The Knicks went 20-3 during the regular season when Anunoby played, and they were 30-29 when he was either with the Raptors or sidelined with an injury.

That trend continued into the playoffs, where the Knicks went 6-2 in games where Anunoby played more than five minutes and 1-4 when he didn't.

The hope is that Anunoby can stay healthy and continue to help the Knicks as they are on their quest for a title. His championship experience with the Toronto Raptors should be of value to the Knicks as he chases his second ring.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News