Knicks Get Encouraging Landry Shamet Injury Update for Lakers Game

The New York Knicks got some good news ahead of their road game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Landry Shamet, who was listed as questionable with a neck and cervical sprain, has been cleared to play.

According to a post by James L. Edwards III of The Athletic on X, head coach Mike Brown confirmed Shamet's availability ahead of tip-off. Shamet has been one of the more dependable pieces off the bench this season, and having him available is a boost for New York

Landry Shamet will play tonight, Mike Brown says. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) March 8, 2026

Shamet is shooting 41.4 percent from three-point range across 39 games this season and has averaged 11.6 points over his last five outings. He scored 14 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 12 against the Toronto Raptors and 10 against the Denver Nuggets in that stretch, showing he can be a consistent contributor off the bench.

The Lakers, meanwhile, will be without LeBron James. He was officially ruled out with a left elbow contusion and left foot arthritis, which is a notable absence for Los Angeles heading into this one.

Knicks vs Lakers: What to Watch Heading Into the Matchup

The two teams last met on February 1, when the Knicks won 112-100 at Madison Square Garden. Shamet came off the bench that night and scored 23 points, giving the Knicks a big lift in the second half. It was exactly the kind of performance that makes his availability worth paying attention to.

New York comes in riding some strong momentum too. The Knicks blew out the Denver Nuggets 142-103 in their last game, with OG Anunoby dropping a season-high 34 points. They have gone 16-5 since a rough stretch in January and look like a team that has found its footing. Sitting third in the Eastern Conference at 41-23, every win on this road trip matters.

Without LeBron, the Lakers will lean heavily on Luka Doncic, who is averaging a league-leading 32.5 points per game this season. He is the one matchup the Knicks cannot afford to take lightly, regardless of who else is on the floor for the Los Angeles.

For Shamet, getting back out there healthy is what matters most. The Knicks will be hoping he can build on that 23-point effort from February. The Knicks tip off against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

