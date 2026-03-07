Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reveals Honest Assessment of Knicks

The New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder faced off in a heavyweight bout on March 4 at Madison Square Garden in what could have been an NBA Finals preview.

Fans were treated to an excellent game that went right down to the wire. Ultimately, the Knicks fell just short, losing 103-100 as 3-point attempts in the waning seconds by Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby were awry.

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played a huge role in the Thunder coming away victorious. He scored 26 points on an efficient 9-of-16 from the field. All seven free throw attempts were converted, and he knocked down his only 3-point attempt of the game late in the fourth quarter.

After the game, he spoke very highly of his opponents. New York impressed him with what he called a well-balanced attack, saying it is easy to see why the Knicks are so high in the Eastern Conference standings.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander praises Knicks after matchup

Mar 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Good team. Obviously, a good offense, then they have really good defenders up there as well, so they're well-balanced. They're obviously top of the East for a reason. They're a good team, a playoff team. Really good roster,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, via SNY Knicks on X.

New York entered the game with a ton of positive momentum. They were 15-4 over their previous 19 games, showcasing elite defense throughout that stretch to help turn things around after losing nine out of 11 games.

The No. 1 defensive rating in the NBA was owned by the Knicks over those six weeks. That defense was on display against the Thunder, who shot 33-of-73 from the field overall and 16-of-42 from 3-point range.

They unfortunately just didn’t have an answer for Gilgeous-Alexander or Chet Holmgren all evening. In addition to Gilgeous-Alexander’s 26 points, Holmgren scored a game-high 28, shooting 11-of-19 overall and 6-of-11 from 3-point range.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shares his assessment of the Knicks after playing them tonight:



"Good team. Obviously, a good offense, then they have really good defenders up there as well, so they're well-balanced. They're obviously top of the East for a reason. They're a good team,… pic.twitter.com/lBMdCWkxSI — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 5, 2026

New York was able to keep him quiet for a stretch after a hot start, but he helped put the game away near the end.

While the defense was consistent all night, the Knicks struggled to consistently generate offense. They scored 40 points in the third quarter alone, but didn’t have more than 23 in any other stanza.

Everything that Gilgeous-Alexander said about New York is true. They have the pieces in place to play at a high level and contend, but some adjustments need to be made to ensure they are operating at their peak capacity.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!