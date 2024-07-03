Wife of Former Knicks Star Says Goodbye to New York
Even though the New York Knicks fell short of the NBA Finals during his two-season tenure, Isaiah Hartenstein ineeded won a ring in Manhattan.
Hartenstein, set to move to the Oklahoma City Thunder on a three-year, $87 million deal, married model and current wife Kourtney Kellar as a member of the Knicks in a ceremony last summer. Playing with the Knicks on a two-year deal offered Hartenstein some form of NBA stability for his nuptials after beginning his professional career in nomadic fashion.
Kellar took to Instagram to bid fare thee well to Manhattan, posing a photo of herself adorned in a stylish jacket while wearing her husband's No. 55 "City Edition" jersey.
"Thank you for 2 amazing years New York!" Kellar said in a showcase to her nearly 700,000 followers. "Going to miss this city & the great people in it."
Hartenstein wound up becoming one of the most valuable metropolitan depth stars, particularly when Mitchell Robinson went down with a long-term injury: he took over the Knicks' starting center role and averaged 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 points and even retained the role when Robinson surprisingly returned. In the postseason, Hartenstein was the long-standing leader in total offensive rebounds until he was finally surpassed by Dallas' Dereck Lively in the last stages of the NBA Finals.
This summer has been one of new acquisitions for the Hartenstein family, as Kellar recently announced that she's expecting their first child.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!