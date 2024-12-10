Knicks Get Towns, Payne Back vs. Raptors
The New York Knicks are getting some bite back into the lineup when they face the Toronto Raptors on Monday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the Knicks will get both Karl-Anthony Towns (back) and Cameron Payne back on the floor when they face their divisional rivals at Scotiabank Arena. Neither partook in Saturday's loss against the Detroit Pistons while Payne comes back after a two-game absence.
The Knicks suffered dearly in the wake of losing both Towns and Payne for a visit from the reeling Pistons: New York lost the rebounding battle by 12 with Towns sidelined and failed to keep pace with Detroit's outside prowess without Payne.
Towns is set to resume his role in the starting five. Jericho Sims got the nod at the five against the Pistons but he played only six minutes and was a minus-9 on the scoreboard. Former Ontarian Precious Achiuwa took over the spot and pulled in 10 rebounds alongside rookie Ariel Hukporti.
While Monday's game is billed as a reunion between the Knicks and some notable former franchise faces, Toronto will still be without ex-metropolitan sixth man extraordinaire Immanuel Quickley, who has been limited to three games this seson due to an elbow injury.
