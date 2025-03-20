Knicks Giving Jalen Brunson Time to Recover
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has spent two weeks on the bench as he recovers from an ankle sprain he suffered against the Los Angeles Lakers.
With Brunson on the sidelines, the Knicks have had mixed results, and they have dropped games that they otherwise might not have if he had been in the lineup.
However, with less than a month to go in the regular season, Brunson has time to heal before the playoffs due to New York's weaker schedule strength.
"Between Jalen Brunson turning his ankle badly in a loss to the Lakers, Mikal Bridges' buzzer-beating 3 for a win in Portland and a deflating loss to the streaking Warriors, the Knicks' West Coast trip (2-3) had plenty of drama," ESPN insider Chris Herring writes.
"They'll have a calmer stretch, with one of the softer portions of their schedule ahead. With matchups against the Spurs, Hornets, Wizards and the short-handed Mavs over the next week, it puts less pressure on Brunson — who's expected to miss at least another week, per ESPN's Shams Charania — to rush back."
The Knicks are also comfortably seated in the No. 3 spot for the Eastern Conference playoff picture, so even if they lose some of these games that they should win, they have some insurance knowing they won't drop in the standings.
The goal for Brunson should be to lock in at 100 percent for the playoffs. This doesn't mean he shouldn't play until the postseason, because he would likely need a few games to get ramped up, but the focus should be on Brunson's health rather than the team's need to win these, otherwise meaningless, contests down the stretch in fear that he could tweak his ankle before it is fully healed.
