Josh Hart Reacts to Tying Knicks Record
The New York Knicks rolled past the Miami Heat 116-95 thanks to a strong effort from Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart, all of whom stepped up in the absence of Jalen Brunson.
Brunson missed his fifth consecutive game with an ankle sprain, and the Knicks are still expected to be without him for another week or so as he works through a full recovery.
Out of all the Knicks' performances against the Heat, the most special had to have come from Hart, who notched his eighth triple-double of the season, tying Walt Frazier for the most in a single year for the Knicks.
Hart spoke about his record-tying triple-double and how much it means to him.
“When I step away from this game, I’m not gonna be in that many record books, and I’m fine with that,” Hart said via New York Daily News reporter Kristian Winfield.
“Once I’m done with this game, I’m done with this game. But it’s just a blessing from him and my teammate.”
Hart has spoken about how his career is finite in the past, and it truly feels like the Knicks are getting the prime of his career. Before the season began, Hart only had six career triple-doubles. He has eight this year alone, and if he can pick up another one by the time the season ends in the next four weeks, he'll stand alone in the Knicks record books.
Although Hart is excited about his record, his priority remains the same. Hart is hoping to get the Knicks back to the playoffs and beyond where the team was as a second-round exit for the past two years.
If he continues to play like he did against the Heat, he'll give the Knicks a shot to set out their goals.
