Knicks Have to Retool in Free Agency

The New York Knicks have some roster fixing to do.

New York Knicks guard Delon Wright controls the ball against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are just a few weeks away from the start of free agency, where they will need to find a way to add some depth to the roster.

The Knicks have other things to take care of, but this postseason has proven that depth is once again important in order to get back to the playoffs.

CBS Sports writer Robby Kalland looks into New York's roster situation heading into free agency.

"The Knicks are searching for a new coach but also will have some work to do on their bench this summer," Kalland wrote.

"Delon Wright, Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet all played at various points in their run to the conference finals, but the Knicks will need to decide who they want back and where they want to try and add different skillsets. Barring a surprise trade -- which they pulled off twice last offseason -- they'll be working with minimums and exceptions to make those additions."

The Knicks' primary work in the offseason last year surrounded the trade for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. They traded a bunch of players and future picks in order to make that happen, and that's what consumed a lot of their attention.

They signed the likes of Precious Achiuwa and Payne in the latter half of the offseason, while Shamet signed in training camp. All three are free agents this summer, and the Knicks will need to bring them back or find suitable replacements for them on minimum deals.

If the Knicks can find any value in the bottom third of the roster in free agency, it could play a big role late in the season or even in the playoffs, so they need to have an aggressive mindset in the offseason.

