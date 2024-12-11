All Knicks

Knick Have Underrated NBA Cup X-Factor

This New York Knicks forward plays a pivotal role in the team's NBA Cup run.

Dec 7, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) dribbles up court during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
New York Knicks forward Josh Hart is a Swiss army knife for the team, doing anything and everything to help out the squad.

As the team embarks on the NBA Cup quarterfinal tonight against the Atlanta Hawks, his role is no different. In fact, Hart may be more important to the team than many suggest, especially when it comes to passing.

"During group play, Hart's 34 assists tied for third among all players behind LeBron James and Cade Cunningham. Hart had a triple-double (11 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists) in the pivotal win over Orlando to end group play and came a rebound and an assist away from a second one against Brooklyn," ESPN's Kevin Pelton writes.

The Knicks may end up treating tonight's game against the Hawks like a playoff matchup, which could mean Hart could play north of 40 minutes. Mikal Bridges has gotten that treatment at points during the season, but Hart often went through stretches last season as the team was gearing up for a playoff run without getting much, if any, rest.

That's because Hart is a do-it-all player who fills in a lot of boxes that aren't always seen in a box score. His hustle plays are what keeps him on the floor so often, which makes him a candidate to be the team's X-Factor for the NBA Cup.

When the Knicks win, Hart usually plays well, so New York needs him to show up tonight when it matters most if the team wants to punch a ticket to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup semifinal.

Hart and the Knicks are set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET tomorrow night against the Hawks. The game can be watched on TNT or streamed on the Max app.

