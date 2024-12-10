Knicks Survive Raptors, RJ Barrett Revenge
It took everything they had, but the New York Knicks had just enough to claw their way to a victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.
Though their hosts lost marquee talent Scottie Barnes, a strong divisional challenge awaited at Scotiabank Arena. The Knicks, however, were able to muster a 113-108 victory, one earned through a 12-4 run to close the game.
Karl-Anthony Towns provided an emphatic dagger, creating a two-possession game with a thrilling triple as the shot clock expired with six seconds remaining. It was the last of 24 points for Towns, who announced his return from a brief medical absence in style with 15 rebounds to create yet another double-double.
New York withstood a brilliant night from former homegrown franchise face RJ Barrett, who scored 30 points next to a haul of eight rebounds. Monday's game was staged exactly three weeks before the one-year anniversary of the trade that sent Barrett home to Canada and acquired two-way sensation OG Anunoby.
Aunoby's first game on Ontario hardwood was a bizarre affair: Toronto lost current franchise face Scottie Barnes to an ankle injury the third quarter after a collision with Towns and Jalen Brunson was forced to the locker room after apparent contact with a spectator in Toronto's courtside seating. The Knicks' captain eventually returned to post a successful four-point play that wound giving the Knicks a permanent lead.
The Knicks engage in NBA Cup knockout play on Wednesday night, hosting their fellow group winners from Atlanta at Madison Square Garden in quarterfinal action (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).
