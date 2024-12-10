Statistics Show Knicks' Jalen Brunson Among NBA's Elite
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA, continuing his All-NBA style of play from last season. Averaging 25.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and a career-high 7.7 assists, Brunson is once again proving to be a superstar player.
Alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, Brunson and the Knicks have formed one of the best offensive duos in the NBA. New York has the best offensive rating in the NBA, separating itself from other Eastern Conference contenders like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
Brunson's advanced statistics show that he's not just been elite, but perhaps the best shot-making point guard in the NBA this season. BBall Index broke down Brunson's shooting statistics in a thread on X.
According to the thread, Brunson is one of the best on-ball scorers in the league this season. The point guard is in the 98th percentile in overall shot-making and half-court shot-making. In self-created shot-making, Brunson ranks in the 99th percentile.
These percentages show that Brunson can create from anywhere on the floor. He has been the definition of a three-level scorer, being able to attack the basket despite being 6-foot-2.
Brunson is still a good off-ball scorer, but the statistics show a bit of a dropoff. He ranks in the 80th percentile in terms of off-ball shot-making, which still puts him above the vast majority of the NBA.
Brunson's efficiency has improved dramatically with the addition of Towns. Shooting 49.5% from the field and 42.9% from three, the load has been taken off his shoulders with the addition of another 25-point-per-game scorer. Last season, he didn't have that come playoff time, with Julius Randle out for the second half of the season.
Brunson's scoring output hasn't been as impressive as last season, comparing 25.4 to 28.7 points per game. However, he's been way more efficient, and that is what has contributed to the Knicks' offensive surge.
New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference at the moment, but can certainly move up if the team keeps performing at this rate. The Knicks' defense has stepped up mightily as of late, putting them back into title contention.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!