Knicks Hold Moment of Silence For Lou Carnesecca
The New York Knicks held a moment of silence in honor of late basketball legend Lou Carnesecca on Sunday evening before their tip-off with the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden.
A New York City native, Carnesecca passed away at the age of 99 on Saturday night. He was best-known for his time at the helm of St. John's University's men's basketball program, which has shared the MSG hardwood with the Knicks since 1969. Carnesecca amassed a program-record 526 victories at the helm and won two Big East Men's Basketball Tournaments under the MSG roof, including the first in 1983.
"Last night, Madison Square Garden and the basketball community lost a true legend," longtime MSG public address announcer Mike Walczewski said leading into the moment. "His mark on St. John's, Madison Square Garden, and the basketball community will forever be felt. As we take a moment of silence, let us reflect on the inspiration he was to so many."
Tributes throughout the basketball world have poured in for Carnesecca, whose name continues to label St. John's on-campus basketball facility. In addition to his famous collegiate affairs, Carnesecca also led the New York Nets during their days in the American Basketball Association.
My Coach! Praying for your Family!" former Knicks and St. John's star Mark Jackson said in an Instagram post. "What a Life! What a Game Changer! Thank you for Everything!I Love You! I’m [forever] Grateful!"
The Knicks lead New Orleans 33-10 after the first quarter.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!