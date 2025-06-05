Former Wizards Star Unwelcome With Current Team
Bradley Beal's 11-year run with the Washington Wizards finally came to a close two summers ago, when DC's management traded him to the Phoenix Suns. The long-awaited move signified the start of a committed rebuild, ending the relationship between their moody star and middling front office while netting enough assets to incentivize a reboot.
This was also the high point of Beal's Suns tenure, and he'd yet to play a game with the organization. Phoenix was one of the few teams that seemed excited about bringing the former All-Star and his bloated contract aboard to strengthen a hopeful contender, but the Suns have since spiraled into one of the league's most unenviable situations.
Even with the once-hopeful Suns now stuck at sea, reports that Beal's likely not long for Phoenix have only grown ahead of what many expect to be a lively offseason.
Unlike Kevin Durant, another big-name star whom Suns owner Mat Ishbia hoped could push Phoenix over the edge back into an inner-circle contender, Beal possesses no value in the NBA's market.
Even with the majority of his gargantuan five-year, $251 million contract having already been paid out, he's still owed over $110 million over his next two seasons. Even in a league where other stars are bogged down by long-arduous contracts with incentives that no one else wants to take on, Beal's price tag makes him the single-hardest sell in the league.
Just look at last season, when he singlehandedly held up the trade deadline. The sheer amount of money attached to his name, but the inexplicable no-trade clause the Wizards threw in when offering him the deal three years ago and unimpressive on-court impact make such a trade near-impossible.
“They do not want him back, but he is untradable and if he does not agree to a buyout they may be stuck with him," John Gambodoro reported. "They 100% don't want him and are looking at how to get out.” No one wants to be saddled by his owed money, meaning they're having to examine more creative ways to free up the books.
It's an ugly situation brewing in Phoenix, especially considering the boatload of assets they gave up to Washington in completing the trade. While Durant rumors continue gaining momentum, the team may have to get creative in moving on from their quarter-billion dollar mistake.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!