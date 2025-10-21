Knicks Inching Closer to Top of NBA Power Rankings
There might not be another team in the NBA with expectations as high as the New York Knicks this season.
After finishing six wins shy of their first NBA championship since 1973, the Knicks went out to improve their depth by signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerscon Yabusele and hiring Mike Brown to replace Tom Thibodeau. Their successful offseason has put the Knicks at No. 2 in CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger's final NBA power rankings before the start of the season.
"Armed with a new, movement-heavy offense from Mike Brown, the Knicks should be in the hunt for the East's top seed throughout the season. By empowering Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby — among others — the pressure should be at least somewhat lifted off of Jalen Brunson's shoulders. If they can stay around average defensively, New York should win a lot of games," Ward-Henninger wrote.
Knicks Place Second in Power Rankings
The only team higher than the Knicks in the power rankings is the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, who are a popular pick to repeat as champions thanks to their young core led by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.
"There's really not much we can say. The Thunder won 68 games and the title — and they could be even more dangerous this season. The only knock on them to start the year is Jalen Williams' injury, but Mark Daigneault has proven time and time again that he will pull someone off the bench who more than adequately fills the gap. It's not hyperbole to say that 70-plus wins is in play," Ward-Henninger wrote.
The Thunder will be tough to topple, but the Knicks might have the best chance to dethrone them as champions. The Knicks are adapting to what the rest of the NBA is operating like and that should help them in their pursuit towards winning a championship.
The Knicks will have to learn how to bob and weave through the season, but if they can do that, they can be a serious contender in an Eastern Conference that doesn't have much competition.
In the power rankings, the other teams in the top 10 from the East are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, all of whom have been positive matchups for the Knicks in the past. If they can keep that momentum this season, the playoffs will run through New York.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!