Knicks HC Excited For Star's Two-Way Potential
Mike Brown was courted and eventually signed by the New York Knicks as the man tasked with taking the team over the hump and delivering that long-awaited championship, a realistic expectation following last season's run to the Eastern Conference Finals and the strategic summer of spending that closely followed.
He'll be given a wide assortment of offensive toys to utilize and combine, hand-gifted a franchise scorer in Jalen Brunson along with all of the star-level and role-playing shooters and contributors he could ask for. Championship-contenders are expected to assert themselves on both sides of the ball, though, and Brown's far from abandoning the defensive end of the floor.
That's where he's expecting Mikal Bridges to come in, the team's X-factor to scaring anyone on defense. OG Anunoby is expected to continue holding his weight as one of the most versatile-defending forwards in the NBA, but adding another All-Defense-caliber stopper in Bridges completely translates the Knicks.
After all, he was arguably the league's premier defensive wing in the league just a few years ago, finishing as the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up just four years ago. He's still in his 20s and hasn't suffered a single injury worthy of taking him out of a game since, and Brown recognizes the tools he has to bounce back.
"He’s one of the best chasers that I’ve been around," the coach said. "So if you’ve got a guy that’s flying off of screens, he’s got a knack to navigate through screens and chase guys. And same with guys that play the pick-and-roll game. He’s long, so even if he gets cracked on a pick-and-roll a little bit, his will to want to pursue and especially contest from behind at that length is extremely, extremely impactful."
Bridges may look lanky with his dangling arms, but his 7'1 wingspan is just as formidable as it's ever been. He showed how impactful he can be in the Knicks' second-round playoff upset over the Boston Celtics, helping to personally clinch New York's first two wins with last-second stops on the then-reigning champions. He didn't look as engaged over the course of the regular season, though, but the same could be said for his offense.
He didn't seem ready to go back to a play-finishing role as a shooter, getting more comfortable with his share of on-ball possessions at his pre-New York stops. Brown isn't ready to give up on him as a scorer, either, clarifying his hope for Bridges to look more comfortable in the Knicks' offense under the new coach's watch.
"When you look at him — and we’re trying to play fast — you know he can be if not the best runner in the NBA, at least in the top three," Brown said. "I mean, he can get out and go. He’s got long strides. Everything’s real fluid. He’s long. And now when he does do that, it puts a lot of pressure on our opponents because he’s getting to the corner, he can shoot the three and so he’s gonna flatten the defense, or he’s [cutting to the basket] and attacking and finishing at the rim before the defense can even think twice about it."
His excitement is warranted on both fronts, leaving everything up to the star to deliver on the coach's two-way vision. He's done it before in previously-contending situations, and the Knicks could really use the Bridges of a few years ago to get as far in the postseason as they're picturing.
