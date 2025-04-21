Knicks' Injury Report Empty With 2-0 Lead in Sight
The New York Knicks have a clean bill of health going into Game 2 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal set against the Detroit Pistons.
In a surprising, yet long-awaited, turn of events, the metropolitan injury report is completely empty as the Knicks seek a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven set. The Knicks took a 123-112 win in Saturday's opener, one that featured a turbulent moment in the second half.
Captain and point guard Jalen Brunson left the game during the second half when he appeared to re-aggravate the ankle that kept him out for a month of late regular season action. After a brief absence, Brunson returned to action and led a run of 21 consecutive New York points during the fourth quarter. He led all scorers with 34 points in Saturday's win.
In addition to Brunson, the Knicks also got back Ariel Hukporti, who had been out since late February with a meniscus injury. The rookie center did not play in Saturday's game and does not figure to be a major part of the Knicks' postseason rotation but it's certainly inspiring to see him back considering head coach Tom Thibodeau said he was "a ways away" from returning shortly before the playoffs tipped off.
For Detroit, Jaden Ivey remains out due to a fractured fibula endured in January. Isaiah Stewart, who has been a threat to the Knicks' interior antics, is listed as questionable with right knee inflammation.
