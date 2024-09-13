Knicks Insider Adds New Names to Center Talk
SNY New York Knicks insider Ian Begley offered a fresh coat of paint in the team's attempts to find fresh coats for the paint.
With the Knicks still searching for interior depth, Begley added some new names to the fold in a mailbag posted on Friday: while Begley listed some of the usual suspects (i.e. Walker Kessler, Jonas Valanciunas, Robert Williams), new targets included Nick Richards of Charlotte as well as current fre agents Bismack Biyambo and JaVale McGee.
"I’d keep an eye on Nick Richards in Charlotte as a possible trade candidate," Begley said. "You have to think the Knicks are at least considering veteran bigs like JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo. Maybe they sign a veteran before the start of training camp."
"Maybe the Knicks see how their current group looks before making a move. No matter how it plays out, the decisions they make around the center position this season will be critical."
Of the options listed, Richards is perhaps the most potential-packed, having gotten a chance to prove his worth in Charlotte after starting center Mark Williams went down with an injury. The 26-year-old Kentucky alum posted career-best averages in scoring (9.7) and rebounding (8.0) in 67 appearances, including 52 starts.
Knicks fans are perhaps tired of hearing about the center situation, one that many have pegged as the team's kryptonite as it prepares to embark upon its most hopeful season in quite some time. Mitchell Robinson remains the starter as he comes off ankle procedures while Jericho Sims leads the relatively thin depth behind him.
Begley cites common solutions, such as the Knicks turning to non-listed centers like Precious Achiuwa and Julius Randle (Josh Hart fulfilled a similar role last season). While he was mostly mum on the team's thoughts on Sims, one of the few homegrown Knicks left on the roster, he did hint that the Knicks' active search might speak volumes, eve if the team has been somewhat quite on the understudy's potential.
"Unless I’m reading too much into it, the Knicks’ actions suggest that they’re not fully confident with Sims as a second or third center at this point," Begley said. "Maybe Sims changes their mind with a strong training camp/preseason."
