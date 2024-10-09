Knicks Insider Makes Massive Jalen Brunson Prediction
The New York Knicks were very busy during the offseason, swinging a couple of blockbuster trades and stealing NBA headlines.
Many feel that the Knicks are now legitimate contenders as a result of their moves, which has led James L. Edwards of The Athletic to make a very bold prediction: Jalen Brunson for MVP.
"New York will be good," Edwards wrote. "The offense should be one of the best in the league. Brunson is the team’s best offensive player. All of that very well could add up to an MVP award."
Brunson finished fifth in MVP voting last season after averaging 28.7 points, 6.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds over 35.4 minutes per game on 47.9/40.1/84.7 shooting splits en route to his first career All-Star appearance.
The 28-year-old then put together a terrific playoff run, registering 32.4 points per game. His efficiency suffered a bit, as he posted a true-shooting percentage of 53.6 percent, but that was due much in part to his volume increasing as a result of injuries up and down the roster.
New York signed Brunson in free agency during the summer of 2023. During his debut campaign in the Big Apple, the Villanova product recorded 24 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
He signed a contract extension with the Knicks this past summer.
Brunson was originally selected by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft and spent the first four years of his career in the Lone Star State. He showed significant improvement over his last couple of seasons with the Mavericks, resulting in him being a highly-coveted free agent.
However, Brunson was unable to come to terms with Dallas and ultimately signed with New York.
We'll see if Brunson can take yet another step forward this coming season.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!