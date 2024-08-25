All Knicks

Knicks Star Among Best NBA Contracts

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks came to an agreement on one of the best contracts in the NBA.

Jeremy Brener

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the second quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the second quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson and his contract extension have been a major storyline for the team this offseason.

Brunson agreed on a four-year, $157 million contract this offseason despite the All-Star guard potentially reaching free agency in a year from now that would have allowed him to earn far more money that what he signed for.

Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus ranked the 12 best contracts in the NBA and placed Brunson at No. 11 on the list.

"Much was made of Jalen Brunson giving the New York Knicks a discount in his recent extension. He actually took the most he could get immediately, starting next season with a 140 percent raise at $34.9 million," Pincus writes. "Brunson could have waited until free agency next summer to sign a longer, more lucrative deal. Still, the security of locking in $157 million was worth giving up on the chase of "the most"—which can often backfire on players in a sport where injuries are prevalent. While this is the largest contract on the list, from the Knicks' perspective, they get to pay their franchise player below a typical max. It's a great deal for both sides, not just for New York."

By signing the contract extension, Brunson solidified his place in New York sports royalty for eternity and he's now almost seen as the "chosen one" to lead the Knicks to their first title in over 50 years. He'll make a lot of what he left on the table in endorsements, but the contract proves that Brunson is in New York to win a championship over everything else.

That kind of loyalty and dedication leading the Knicks is infectious across the organization, which is why the team is in arguably the best place it has been in over 20 years.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News