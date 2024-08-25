Knicks Star Among Best NBA Contracts
New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson and his contract extension have been a major storyline for the team this offseason.
Brunson agreed on a four-year, $157 million contract this offseason despite the All-Star guard potentially reaching free agency in a year from now that would have allowed him to earn far more money that what he signed for.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus ranked the 12 best contracts in the NBA and placed Brunson at No. 11 on the list.
"Much was made of Jalen Brunson giving the New York Knicks a discount in his recent extension. He actually took the most he could get immediately, starting next season with a 140 percent raise at $34.9 million," Pincus writes. "Brunson could have waited until free agency next summer to sign a longer, more lucrative deal. Still, the security of locking in $157 million was worth giving up on the chase of "the most"—which can often backfire on players in a sport where injuries are prevalent. While this is the largest contract on the list, from the Knicks' perspective, they get to pay their franchise player below a typical max. It's a great deal for both sides, not just for New York."
By signing the contract extension, Brunson solidified his place in New York sports royalty for eternity and he's now almost seen as the "chosen one" to lead the Knicks to their first title in over 50 years. He'll make a lot of what he left on the table in endorsements, but the contract proves that Brunson is in New York to win a championship over everything else.
That kind of loyalty and dedication leading the Knicks is infectious across the organization, which is why the team is in arguably the best place it has been in over 20 years.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!