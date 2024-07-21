Knicks' Jalen Brunson Best Teammate in NBA History?
A trip into the basketball opinion multiverse finally produced some optimism around the groundbreaking contract extension between Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.
Some NBA alumni that spent time with the Knicks, well-known for lengthy careers despite their metropolitan brevity, haven't been so enthusiastic about Brunson's discount. Concerns over the $113 million in savings range from changing the NBA transactional market to wondering if the Knicks are truly a championship contender with Brunson and his fellow Villanova Wildcats locked up for the long-term.
Rare optimism emerged from former Knicks Raymond Felton and Theo Pinson on the Tidal League web series "To the Baha." While both admitted to being perplexed by Brunson's generosity, they certainly hope that Brunson's fellow New Yorkers will be appreciative.
"My man turned down 113 (million)," Pinson, a Knick for 17 games in 2020-21, said (h/t Knicks Muse on X). "I'll always say it straight like this: Jalen Brunson is the best teammate in NBA history. He's the best teammate in NBA history. Stamp it. But hell to the no am I taking a $113 million paycut living in New York City!"
Pinson, who spent last season with the G League's Texas Legends (a Dallas Mavericks affiliate), knows the Brunson teammate experience firsthand, having previously collaborated with him in North Texas during the 2021-22 season. The two previously did battle in the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship Game on opposite sides of the Villanova-North Carolina showdown. Like Brunson, Pinson entered the league in 2018, albeit as an undrafted free agent with the Brooklyn Nets.
Brunson's Manhattan breakout has afforded the Knicks their first semblance of glory days since the 2012-13 season, part of Felton's latter of two stints in New York (2010-11, 2012-14). Like Pinson, Felton was aghast at the amount of money left on the table but likewise praised his attributes as a teammate.
"No way in hell!" Felton said when his fellow former Tar Heel asked if he'd make a similar sacrifice. "Hey, look, Jalen Brunson: I know that you're the ultimate teammate, I know you're a great guy. But come on, bruh, I ain't leaving that type of money on the table. That's too much money."
While opinions will continue to vary on Brunson's deal ... at least beyond the realm of grateful Knicks fans ... Felton and Pinson's relative praise is refreshing compared to other recent takes from former Madison Square Garden dwellers.
Dennis Scott, for example, remarked that Brunson's sacrifice "messed up the game" while calling a Summer League game for NBA TV while Brandon Jennings refused to view the Knicks as any sort of championship suitor.
