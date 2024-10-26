Knicks Star Changes Tune on Josh Hart's Comments
Josh Hart certainly had the heart to go the distance in the New York Knicks' home opener.
Hart was one of the stars of Madison Square Garden's season-opening gala, pairing 20 points with 10 rebounds in a 123-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He was one of four Knicks to score at least 20 points and one of two to tally a double-double alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 21 and 15 in the same respective departments.
Hart's breakout comes off the heels of some troubling comments, as the guard/forward believed he was "lost" after a quiet preseason that saw him shoot 1-of-6 in four appearances. That perturbed friend, teammate, podcast co-host and Knicks captain Jalen Brunson, but the latter changed his tune in the wake of Friday's victory.
"He just talks and talks," Brunson said in a deadpan tone after the win (h/t New York Basketball on X). "(He's) the one person I really don't worry about at all. Dude doesn't know when to stop talking."
That's a stark contrast to Brunson's somber response when originally informed of Hart's comments earlier this week, as he believed it was a damning analysis of his young term as Knicks captain.
Hart, however, certainly earned his share of bragging rights: the veteran is no doubt used to playing complete games after last season's heavy workload, but finishing Friday's contest looked like it was going to be an issue when he kept grabbing at his lower body in the early stages, suggesting hamstring issues. A visit to the Knicks locker room certainly didn't help matters and might've had some Knicks fans panicking, especially with roster depth medically decimated as is.
But, Hart persisted and wound up toughing it out for 37 minutes, finishing with a plus-35 on the scoreboard. That was second-best on the team behind only Brunson, who had him beat by one en route to a game-best 26 points. The game's one-sided nature allowed the Knicks (1-1) to take any precaution they desired, and Hart was removed for the final time with 4:53 remaining.
Hart will have a chance to keep the momentum alive on Monday when the Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!