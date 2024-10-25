Knicks Center Looking to Avoid Repeat Injury Mistakes
New York Knicks center is rehabbing for not only his present, but his future as well.
The longest-tenured Knick took to Instagram to offer an update on his ongoing rehab from an ankle injury that delayed his entry to the 2024-25 season. While Knicks fans may want to see Robinson back on the floor, he's not rushing anything this time around.
"I am very, very proud of the work from this week and last week ... good signs," a good-spirited Robinson said (h/t @KingBacca22x on X). "Y'all telling me to oil up, man, like you've seen what happened when I rushed to come back, I was back out. Like, at this point, I've got to make sure I'm good for like, too. Let's not be selfish here!"
Responding to fan queries, Robinson offered a glimpse at a deeper look of his future when he was asked if he'd like to retire as a Knick.
"I will, but sometimes, s*** happens," Robinson said. "Hopefully I can, but, you know, the love is still there, though."
Robinson is set to enter his seventh season in Manhattan, as he is far and away the most experienced New Yorker after arriving in the second round of the 2018 draft. To his point, he was able to come back from an ankle injury suffered in December 2023, but he dealt with more woes in that area during the Knicks' physical playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Such issues were only exacerbated when Robinson was the target of several controversial plays from Joel Embiid, though the Knicks avenged their fallen friend by winning the series in six games.
As it stands, Robinson is not expected to take the floor until January, but the Knicks' interior picture is well spoken for after trading for former Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns earlier this month. Robinson is pleased with the way things are working out with Towns, descibed the "good vibes" that have flowed between the two in the New York training facilities.
"He’s a great guy,” Robinson lauded. “When I’m in the weight room, he’s in there. Vibes are great. We’re bumping that country (music). We’re going at it in the weight room just knocking our workouts out.”
Robinson is set to be one of many taking in Towns' first game as a Knick on the Madison Square Garden hardwood, as New York hosts the Indiana Pacers on Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).
