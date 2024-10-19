Knicks Star 'Lost' Following Preseason Struggles
At this point, New York Knicks forward/guard Josh Hart is willing to try anything.
Hart finally saw a shot fall in the Knicks' preseason finale on Friday, but it led to only two points in a 118-117 defeat at the hands of the Washington Wizards. He finished 1-of-6 overall in his four appearances, which included an 0-of-4 rut over the first three of those contests.
With Julius Randle gone, Hart is due to take up permanent residency in the Knicks' starting five, but he hinted that he's willing to take a literal seat if it helps the new-look lineup get off to a good start.
“I’m lost. I have no idea," Hart said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. "There’s a couple days before (Tuesday's opener). So whether that’s trying to get a rhythm with that starting unit or we give somebody else a look and my role changes and (I) come off the bench and go with that unit.”
Hart came through big last season when Randle was lost to a season-ending shoulder injury, becoming renowned for his durability and adaptation. It's fair to question if he'll be able to work as effectively in a rotation that now features Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. Despite a strong final preseason record of 4-1, the starting lineup endured the growing pains of chemistry, especially with Towns taking the floor after training camp tipped off in Charleston.
The sheer firepower and name-brand talent in the Knicks' lineup will likely require sacrifices and self-reflection if the team is going to make a legitimate run at an NBA title. Hart was willing to engage in both after a wayward preseason.
“(Brunson) and (Towns) are our engine. I feel like we played pretty well this preseason,” Hart said according to Bondy's report. “So I’m cool with that. I just think we can just figure out a way where we can be our best selves or whatever, role or minutes or whatever that is.”
The Knicks' 2024-25 season begins on Tuesday when they face the defending champion Boston Celtics in Beantown (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
