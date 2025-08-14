Knicks' Jalen Brunson Could End Award Drought
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is vying to become the first American-born MVP since 2018.
NBA.com contributor Shaun Powell listed Brunson as one of five candidates that could win the league's top individual honor in the upcoming season.
"Has anyone’s profile soared more in the last three years than Brunson’s? A second-round pick in 2018 and backup point guard in Dallas, Brunson is now an elite point guard and runs New York City, the league’s largest market. He’ll be hard to ignore," Powell wrote.
"He was second, by a hair, to Cade Cunningham in scoring among point guards last season but was a more efficient shooter. His strongest case is his ability to win in the clutch, although, with a new coach in Mike Brown, Brunson may be asked to spread the wealth in those situations. That makes the Knicks even more dangerous and unpredictable late in fourth quarters.
"Which leads to this: If Brunson improves as a passer and finishes among the assists leaders, that’ll be viewed favorably by voters, who could conclude that Brunson’s growth is worth more votes. Anyway, the Knicks project as a 50-plus win team and a possible top-three seed in the East. If Brunson brings the stats, mark him down as a serious contender."
The other players on Powell's list were Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Anthony Davis (Dallas Mavericks), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers).
With potential to be the top team in the Eastern Conference this season, Brunson has a true legitimate case to be the league's MVP.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid took charge of the award over a six-year span where big men began to re-establish their dominance in the league. However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander brought the award back to the backcourt last season, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 68-win season, which ultimately ended in the franchise's first championship since they were the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979.
If the Knicks become the No. 1 team in the East, Brunson might be in consideration for the league's MVP award.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!