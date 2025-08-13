Knicks Could Sign Former NBA Champion
The New York Knicks could benefit from signing a point guard in free agency.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus listed former Orlando Magic point guard Cory Joseph as one of the top 10 remaining free agents that could sign minimum contracts this offseason.
"Nearly 36, Joseph offers experience and stability to a younger team needing a mentor. Last season, he was pushed into the starting lineup with the Magic through five playoff games (with starter Jalen Suggs out injured). He averaged 5.0 points and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 31.3 percent from three," Pincus wrote.
"Orlando didn't anticipate needing to start him and has since pivoted to veteran Tyus Jones. The team also drafted guard Jase Richardson at No. 25, which may preclude a return."
Joseph signed a one-year minimum contract with the Magic last season expecting to be a player that made more impact off of the court than on it. However, that changed late in the season when the Magic needed a steady hand at the point guard position.
Rising star Jalen Suggs suffered an injury, forcing the Magic to look elsewhere for a point guard that could complement Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Joseph became that answer for the Magic and he made quite the impact in his lone season with them. Joseph started 16 games for Orlando down the stretch of the regular season and was in the starting lineup for all five of the Magic's contests against the Boston Celtics in the first round.
Joseph likely won't have that kind of role with his new team in the 2025-26 campaign, but having someone who can step in after a moment's notice and contribute could be a huge benefit for the Knicks.
With Delon Wright and Cam Payne no longer with the Knicks, the team needs a veteran point guard for depth purposes. There may not be a better player that fits the bill than Joseph, who is looking for his second NBA championship ring and first since 2014.
