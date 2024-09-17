Knicks Star's Epic Eagles Prediction Falls Way Short
New York Knicks fans certainly hope that Jalen Brunson's vision on the court outpaces the gridiron equivalent.
Brunson returned to his collegiate stomping grounds on Monday night wearing colors of a mortal metropolitan enem, as he made a guest appearance during ESPN's pregame coverage of the "Monday Night Football" tilt between the Atlanta Falcons and his beloved Philadelphia Eagles.
Stepping just a stone's throw away from Wells Fargo Center, where the Villanova alum has both charmed and tortured the Philadelphia faithful, Brunson took to the Lincoln Financial Field turf to make his prediction for Monday's game. Energized by former Eagles center-turned-ESPN analyst Jason Kelce, Brunson obviously predicted a Philadelphia victory, but got rather ambitious.
"Birds by 50!" Kelce declared, rendering Brunson, clad in a jersey repping the name and number of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, nearly speechless. "Ditto that!" he mustered, hoping to see Philadelphia remain in the ranks of the NFL's unbeatens two weeks into the season.
Alas for Brunson, Philadelphia failed to full he and Kelce's shared prophecy: the Eagles were on the wrong end of the last of seven lead changes as Atlanta earned a narrow 22-21 victory to close out Week 2. Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins found Drake London for the necessary winning score with 34 seconds remaining before Jessie Bates' interception of Hurts sealed the deal.
The Eagles' loss in their 2024 home opener is the latest heartbreaker staged at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex: while the National League-leading Phillies are bound for MLB's postseason, the 76ers were eliminated by Brunson and the Knicks in the opening round of last spring's NBA playoffs. Brunson had 41 points in the closing victory at Wells Fargo Center, which also serves as the part-time home of Villanova's men's basketball team.
Brunson's love of the Eagles is likely viewed as more than forgivable by the large middle of the Knicks-New York Giants fan Venn diagram thanks to his on-court contributions and horrifying state of Big Blue, who dropped a 21-18 decision to Josh Hart's beloved Washington Commanders on Sunday. With that loss, the Giants are the only winless team among the NFC East quartet, which also features the Dallas Cowboys.
Philadelphia (1-1) perhaps wishes they could have Brunson's confidence and offensive mastery on the field next week: the Eagles are back on the road for Week 3, as they'll face the streaking New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET, Fox). New Orleans (2-0) put up 91 points over its first two games, including 44 alone in a blowout win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!