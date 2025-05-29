Knicks Star Meets Kryptonite in Pacers Defender
Jalen Brunson has been, by any metric, one of the best players in these playoffs.
The All-Star is averaging 29.9 points per game to lead all remaining postseason players, only outmatched by Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles' Luka Doncic, who've each gone a month since their respective teams played a playoff game.
Brunson's even backed up his Clutch Player of the Year win at nearly every turn, sending premier defenders to the floor to send teams home and raising his game to match superior competition. The Boston Celtics, armed with their slew of All-Stars and reigning championship belt, couldn't do anything to contain New York's frontman.
It hasn't been until the Eastern Conference Finals when he's finally seen a cover he can't shake. Aaron Nesmith has proved unmovable as Indiana's top on-ball wing defender, and he bullied Brunson into a bad game when the Knicks could have really used anything better than what they got.
While his former FIBA teammate and point guard rival Tyrese Haliburton went off for a career performance in a victorious Game 4, Brunson toiled away in attempting to throw his tail. The expert-level screen navigator used his quick feet and bigger wingspan to crowd the All-Star into trying to get rushed shots off to beat his rapidly closing airspace.
Nesmith took turns on various Knicks ball-handlers to make their whole offense uncomfortable, just the latest iteration of how he's annoyed New York in the last week.
This is coming from the same wing who put Indiana in the position to steal Game 1 in an all-time heist, notching 20 points in that fourth quarter with a half-dozen running 3-pointers to set up Haliburton's answered prayer.
As crucial as his play finishing has been, it's been that defense that's really helped shift the series. Brunson's inability to match Haliburton in terms of raw scoring or overall impact are huge reasons for why the Knicks now sit one game away from elimination, down 3-1 to the machinic Pacers after last night's 130-121 victory. On a team known for its depth and volume of players bought into their role, he ranks as among the most important.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!