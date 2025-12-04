In the 2025 New York City mayoral election, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson proved to be one of the top write-in choices among local sports figures.

According to the New York Daily News' Gary Phillips, Brunson received 27 write-in votes, significantly outpacing Yankees star Aaron Judge's 11 votes. The voting trend highlights Brunson's growing popularity and importance to the city since his arrival in New York in 2022.

Brunson's Star Power in Manhattan

Brunson's dominance in the write-in category reflects his elevated status as the face of the Knicks franchise and New York's basketball landscape. The two-time All-Star has become synonymous with the team's resurgence, leading the squad to its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000 during last season's playoff run.

This season, Brunson continues to showcase MVP-caliber performance, averaging 27.7 points per game and 6.5 assists. His clutch performances and steady leadership have made him one of the most recognizable athletes in the city, even catching the attention of voters looking for mayoral alternatives.

Beyond just Brunson, other Knicks-related figures received write-in votes, including teammate Josh Hart, underscoring the team's cultural impact on New York voters during the election cycle.

The voters' preference for these athletes reflects broader support for the Knicks' organization and its continued success in the competitive NBA landscape.

Recent Knicks Struggles and Upcoming Challenges

Despite Brunson's stellar individual performances, the Knicks faced a disappointing setback on December 2, falling to the Boston Celtics 123-117 in a controversial matchup at TD Garden. The loss ended a four-game winning streak and showcased defensive breakdowns that plagued the team throughout the contest.

Though the Knicks mounted a furious fourth-quarter comeback, cutting Boston's lead to just four points multiple times, the Celtics held firm with critical offensive rebounds down the stretch to secure the victory.

The defeat highlighted the team's inconsistent execution, particularly on defense. Prior to the loss, New York had discussed improvements in on-ball defense and communication, but Boston's effective offensive execution undermined those efforts crumbled against Boston's offensive execution.

Looking Ahead for New York

The Knicks immediately returned to action with a home matchup against the Charlotte Hornets last night, which resulted in a win for them at Madison Square Garden.

Following that contest, they will face the Utah Jazz on December 5 and then host the Orlando Magic on December 7. The latter of those matchups against Orlando presents a crucial test as both teams compete for Eastern Conference supremacy.

