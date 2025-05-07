Knicks at Celtics, LIVE Game 2 Log
It takes two to make a postseason playoff trip go right for the New York Knicks.
The Knicks are looking to keep road momentum alive in the NBA playoffs, as they'll seek an improbable 2-0 series lead on the defending champion Boston Celtics on Wednesday night at TD Garden. New York won Game 1 of the best-of-seven series by a 108-105 overtime final on Monday night, providing them their first win in five tries against their regional rivals.
Keep track of all of Game 2's happenings below ...
Starting Lineups
KNICKS: OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns
CELTICS: Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum Derrick White
Officials: James Capers, Mark Lindsay, Kevin Scott
2nd Quarter
7:08—Following another scoring drive for Brown, the Knicks call timeout (30-23 BOS)
8:21—After getting rejected by him on the other end, Towns fouls Kornet to pick up his second foul. He remains in the game.
8:38—The Celtics have Luke Kornet attack Robinson for the foul opportunities. Hart steps in for Robinson.
8:39—Brown, trying to cover Towns, is charged with his second foul.
9:39—Towns doesn't get a foul this time, but another driving double cuts the deficit to five (26-21 BOS)
10:19—After a Tatum dunk, Towns gets back-to-back and-one opportunities after Horford fouls. Both are successful (26-19 BOS)
12:00—Robinson and Towns are both on the floor to start the second period.
1st Quarter: Celtics 24, Knicks 13
0.0—The quarter ends with a Horford miss from three. Boston is 3-of-10 from three, the Knicks are 1-of-8.
16.0—Brunson spins around Porzingis and hits his first shot on six attempts (24-13 BOS)
2:39—Timeout on the floor after Bridges fouls Payton Pritchard near the out-of-bounds line. Miles McBride comes in for Bridges. Kristaps Porzingis enters the game for Boston for the first time after missing most of Game 1 due to an illness. (19-9 BOS)
4:01—Hart hits the Knicks' first triple of the night on their fourth attempt (16-7 BOS)
4:43—After Brunson take a hard lick on a hard Brown offensive foul, Mitchell Robinson checks in for Towns.
5:28—The Celtics finally hit a three-pointer as White sinks the first on the team's sixth attempt (16-4 BOS)
6:12—After he alternates baskets with White, Towns is charged with his first foul on a successful pullup for Brown. Timeout on the floor. Afterward, Brown misses the free throw (11-4 BOS)
7:09—After a Horford tip-in, the Knicks get on the board (again) on a short Towns jumper (7-2 BOS)
8:15—A review proves costly for the Knicks: not only is Brunson charged with a clear-path foul, but Anunoby's opening three is ruled to have not beaten the shot clock. Holiday hits one of two to account for all scoring so far (5-0 BOS)
8:39—A Holiday layup gives Boston the lead for the first time (4-3 BOS)
9:21—Anunoby gets a steal but is unable to complete the fastbreak. The teams have gone cold since Boston got on the board with a Holiday double.
10:19—Mikal Bridges loses the game's first turnover on a dropped pass out of bounds
11:36—OG Anunoby's three beats the shot clock buzzer and opens scoring (3-0 NYK)
12:00—The Knicks win the opening tip and the game is underway
