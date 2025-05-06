Knicks vs. Celtics: 3 Stars From Game 1's Comeback
It's not easy beating green, as the New York Knicks were far too willing to prove throughout last regular season. They pulled it off, however, when it mattered most.
New York will have to duplicate the feat three more times for it to prove particularly memorable but their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the defending champion Boston Celtics got off to a sterling start via a 108-105 overtime victory in the Monday night opener at TD Garden. It marks the first time they won Game 1 of a non-first round playoff series since the 1999 Eastern Conference Finals against Indiana.
Below, we document the Knicks that stood out in the landmark victory, their first in five tries against the mighty Celtics this year:
Honorable Mentions
- Josh Hart: 14 points (5-of-9 FG), 11 rebounds
- Miles McBride: 11 points (3-of-6 three-point FG)
- Karl-Anthony Towns: 14 points, 13 rebounds
3rd Star: Jalen Brunson
(29 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds)
The Knicks are running into the sweetest problem with Brunson, as anyone remotely involved with the team is running out of superlatives to describe the point guard's clutch prowess. Though a bit erratic from the field (9-of-23, including 0-of-4 in overtime), Brunson put in 11 points during the fourth quarter, extending his New York franchise record of regulation-closers with double-figures in scoring (14). The Game 1 win puts Brunson on pace to secure his metropolitan legacy: if the Knicks pull off his series win it'll be impossible to deny his New York immortality.
2nd Star: Mikal Bridges
(8 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks)
This postseason, Bridges' maiden playoff voyage in New York, has been about populated box scores at the right time in attempt to fully convince others about the longevity of the famous offseason trade that had him switching boroughs. Bridges likewise struggled from the field (3-of-13) dominated the play sheet over the three-plus minutes of overtime: his acrobatic steal on the sidelines led to Anunoby's dunk that gave the Knicks the lead for good and he followed that up with a three from the corner that provided New York's winning total. He capped things off with a scintillating strip of Jaylen Brown on Boston's last attempt to force a sixth period, allowing the metropolitan celebration to officially commence. Bridges isn't going to sway everyone in one night but her certainly carries more metropolitan supporters at this point in the postseason.
1st Star: OG Anunoby
(29 points, 6-of-11 three-point FG, 4 rebounds)
The Knicks' championship case has no doubt added a layer of undeniable plausibility upon Anunoby's arrival in late 2023 and he lived up to that reputation and then some on Monday. Anunoby was by far the most consistent Knick to take the floor: the world is already well aware of his defensive impact, which is capable of bottling up the Celtics' numerous threats, but his continued scoring prowess immediately proved itself to be an x-factor in this series. Averaging just under 23 points a game since the regional rivals played their third matchup in late February, Anunoby hit six triples on Monday, becoming just the fifth New Yorker to do so in a playoff game.
