Liberty Stars Take Over Met Gala Red Carpet
The red carpet at the Met Gala added some shades of New York Liberty seafoam this time around.
With their first postseason championship defense looming, Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart joined team co-owner Clara Wu Tsai at the annual fundraiser at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art. The quartet united with Los Angeles-based designer Sergio Hudson and stylist Courtney Mays for their showcase, which worked with the Met Gala theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."
Per parent company BSE Global, the quartet's designs were as follows ...
- Ionescu: Custom white bralette paired with a black tailcoat tuxedo jacket lined in white paired with a black evening skirt, Stephen Russell jewels, a Sondra Roberts bag and Jimmy Choo shoes.
- Jones: Custom double-breasted jacket in croc-embossed leather, paired with black crepe bootcut trousers, a Hublot watch, Jennifer Behr hair accessories, Magnanni Shoes and Saidian Vintage Jewels.
- Stewart: Custom ivory tuxedo paired with a hand-embroidered sequin blouse and a matching overcoat, an AP watch, Saint Laurent boots, Spinelli Kilcolin earrings and rings, Edward Avedis brooches and a Monrowe hat.
- Wu Tsai: Custom black strapless mermaid crepe gown, featuring front button detailing and finished with white Chantilly lace trim at the hem, a Tyler Ellis clutch and Saint Laurent shoes.
"Our looks are inspired by three themes from the Met exhibit: ‘distinction,’ ‘freedom,’ and ‘champion,’ which align with our team values," Wu Tsai said. "We wanted to partner with a designer who could bring these themes to life, while celebrating the Liberty’s collective diversity and our own individual style."
Other athletes in attendance in Manhattan included Saquon Barkley, Simone Biles, Lewis Hamilton, and Serena Williams. It is commonly referred to as one of the biggest nights in the fashion industry with those involved uniting around the theme to create a buzz upon their entries.
Everything the Liberty reps wore on Monday pales in comparison to what awaits them: on May 17, prior to their regular season opener against the Las Vegas Aces, the Liberty will be bestowed the championship rings they earned upon completion of a five-game series victory over the Minnesota Lynx in last fall's WNBA Finals.
New York is currently in the midst of its training camp activities and will face the Connecticut Sun in the first of two preseason games on Friday night in Brooklyn (7 p.m. ET, WWOR).
