Knicks Star Gets Shout Out During Mets Game
The legend of New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson continues to grow in the team's playoff run.
Brunson notched his fifth 40-point game of the postseason in the Knicks' 121-91 win in Game 5 on Tuesday night, putting him one shy of the franchise record set by Bernard King.
Throughout the postseason, Brunson has a newfound set of fans, including former New York Mets first baseman Keith Hernandez.
Hernandez, who does color commentary now for the Mets on SNY, gave Brunson some love on the broadcast despite only watching the first half of Game 5.
"I watched the first half, and I fell asleep," Hernandez said. "But I mean, [Jalen] Brunson, unbelievable. You can't guard him!"
Hernandez only needed one half to realize Brunson was on another level. He scored 28 of his game-high 44 points in the first half on Tuesday, giving the Knicks a 15-point lead going into the locker rooms. From there, Brunson and the Knicks cruised to victory and doubled their lead before the final buzzer sounded.
Hernandez knows what it's like to win in New York, having won the World Series with the Mets in 1986. And in order for Brunson to join him amongst the championship stars in the city, he'll have to play like he did in Game 5 throughout the rest of the postseason.
